Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 773.70 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 65.67% to Rs 70.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 773.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.94% to Rs 205.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.04% to Rs 2183.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1149.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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