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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.77, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 4.97% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.77, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 6.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1534.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.91 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST