Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2026.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spiked 9.56% to Rs 32.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd surged 8.19% to Rs 962.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd soared 6.60% to Rs 637.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 6.47% to Rs 47.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 1721. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7003 shares in the past one month.