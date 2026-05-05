Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.23, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.23, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has added around 12.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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