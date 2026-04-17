Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.76, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% slide in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.76, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 12.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1397.9, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.