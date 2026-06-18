Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 0.99%, up for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.54, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.2% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 9.18% drop in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.54, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 7.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1505.65, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.