Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 615.78 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 615.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 152.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1687.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.21% to Rs 2120.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6887.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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