Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 516.26 crore

Net loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 148.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 516.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 467.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.516.26467.861.450.89-7.3132.33-38.36-1.79-38.71148.03

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