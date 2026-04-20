Network 18 slumps as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 30 cr

Network 18 Media & Investments fell 1.02% to Rs 36.01 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 29.61 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 29.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.70% to Rs 615.78 crore in the March quarter from Rs 561.32 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 29.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 29.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 587 crore during the quarter.

Advertising inventory demand for the TV news industry declined 10% year-on-year. In contrast, Network18 Media & Investments reported a 4.5% growth in inventory, helping it outperform the broader industry.

The company said its diversified portfolio, strong market positioning across markets, and revenue from new businesses helped cushion the impact of a weak advertising environment.

It also hosted a strong lineup of events during the quarter, including marquee IPs such as Rising Bharat, Indian Business Leadership Awards, Global Wealth Summit, and Forbes India Leadership Awards. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 30 crore, with a margin of 4.9%.

For FY202526, consolidated revenue grew 4.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,121 crore. Excluding the first quarter, which saw a decline due to a high base of election-linked advertising in the previous fiscal, revenue increased 7%. Operating costs rose in line with revenue, resulting in flat EBITDA.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said: We ended the year on a positive note despite the geopolitical crisis that the world finds itself immersed in currently. In a year marked by high news flow volumes, our network has taken the lead in delivering news over noise, consistently. We are happy with the progress made on the operating front during the year and the impressive scale-up of new businesses in a short time, that is helping us diversify our revenue base. We are focused on strengthening our core news business even as we expand our presence in adjacent categories.

Network18 Media & Investments (Network18 Group) is a diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerate with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news general news, and regional news.