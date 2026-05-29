Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 134.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 135.22% to Rs 61.98 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 134.87% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.22% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.65% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 194.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.9826.35 135 194.90173.21 13 OPM %20.9433.21 -25.9834.73 - PBDT19.1110.33 85 64.2267.23 -4 PBT15.938.27 93 55.0660.35 -9 NP12.265.22 135 40.8345.19 -10
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST