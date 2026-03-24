NeuEN Green Energy (BPCL-Sembcorp JV) secures contract to supply 10KTPA green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has marked a significant milestone in India's clean energy transition with NeuEN Green Energy (NeuEN) securing a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (10KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery (NRL).

NeuEN Green Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, represents BPCL's strategic foray into renewable energy and large-scale green hydrogen development. The award reinforces BPCL's commitment to accelerating the greenification of India's refining and industrial ecosystem by integrating green hydrogen into core operations, aligned with national energy transition priorities and long-term decarbonisation goals. Notably, the project has achieved the most competitive rate discovered till date, marking a significant milestone in the commercial viability of green hydrogen in India.

Under the contract, the joint venture will develop a 10KTPA green hydrogen production facility at NRL's refinery in Assam, supported by a long-term offtake arrangement. The project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028, and will integrate renewable energy with advanced storage solutions to enable reliable, round-the-clock operations to support refinery decarbonisation.

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