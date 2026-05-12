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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 664.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 664.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 136.40% to Rs 776.25 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 664.72% to Rs 212.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.40% to Rs 776.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 328.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.94% to Rs 364.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 2022.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1476.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales776.25328.36 136 2022.991476.84 37 OPM %39.5915.56 -28.4021.89 - PBDT312.5856.19 456 580.72335.48 73 PBT287.4939.30 632 488.98269.93 81 NP212.6727.81 665 364.00260.11 40

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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