Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 664.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 136.40% to Rs 776.25 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 664.72% to Rs 212.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.40% to Rs 776.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 328.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.94% to Rs 364.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 2022.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1476.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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