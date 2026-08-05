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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 962.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 962.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 119.16% to Rs 641.58 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 962.37% to Rs 147.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.16% to Rs 641.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales641.58292.75 119 OPM %34.7411.78 -PBDT224.4137.76 494 PBT197.8517.57 1026 NP147.6713.90 962

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST