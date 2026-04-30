New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 147.96 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 97.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 60.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 147.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 322.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 216.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 528.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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