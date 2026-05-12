New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 10021.77 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company rose 61.19% to Rs 577.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 10021.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9352.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.24% to Rs 1412.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1036.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 38672.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35537.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10021.779352.45 7 38672.1335537.44 9 OPM %0.194.55 -0.882.62 - PBDT446.13502.36 -11 1232.831022.50 21 PBT446.13502.36 -11 1232.831022.50 21 NP577.92358.54 61 1412.261036.63 36
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST