New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 10021.77 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 61.19% to Rs 577.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 10021.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9352.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.24% to Rs 1412.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1036.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 38672.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35537.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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