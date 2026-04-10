New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd surged 16.90% to Rs 152.15 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43644 shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd spiked 15.75% to Rs 368.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 407.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37548 shares in the past one month.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd rose 9.28% to Rs 510.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33963 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd gained 7.89% to Rs 277.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44188 shares in the past one month.