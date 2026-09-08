New India Assurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Pfizer Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Pfizer Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd lost 10.68% to Rs 206.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 10.58% to Rs 81.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 9.37% to Rs 93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pfizer Ltd corrected 5.69% to Rs 4333. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27167 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd slipped 4.86% to Rs 485. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95598 shares in the past one month.

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