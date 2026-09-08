Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

IDBI Bank Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Pfizer Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Pfizer Ltd and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd lost 10.68% to Rs 206.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 10.58% to Rs 81.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 9.37% to Rs 93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Mirzapur the movie OTT release

Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release: Where to watch blockbuster crime thriller?

gift city

IFSCA notifies market abuse rules for securities markets in Gift City

LABDHI LIFESTYLE, REAL ESTATE

US-based Century 21 to enter India with 126-region franchise model

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 23,650; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Symphony share price

Symphony stock rallies 13.5% on foray into AC, air purifiers & BLDC fans

Pfizer Ltd corrected 5.69% to Rs 4333. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27167 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd slipped 4.86% to Rs 485. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95598 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fredun Pharma acquires pet-wellness brand Furlicks

Fredun Pharma acquires pet-wellness brand Furlicks

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Symphony climbs on product portfolio expansion plan

Symphony climbs on product portfolio expansion plan

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST