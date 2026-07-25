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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 9747.28 crore

Net loss of New India Assurance Company reported to Rs 242.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 400.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 9747.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9423.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9747.289423.99 3 OPM %-2.112.01 -PBDT-178.69391.13 PL PBT-178.69391.13 PL NP-242.65400.33 PL

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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