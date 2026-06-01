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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 59.09% in the March 2026 quarter

New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 59.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 63.50% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of New Light Industries declined 59.09% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.16% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.90% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.233.37 -64 7.0917.25 -59 OPM %2.442.67 -5.226.14 - PBDT0.240.10 140 0.601.05 -43 PBT0.240.09 167 0.561.01 -45 NP0.090.22 -59 0.421.14 -63

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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