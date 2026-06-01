New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 59.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 63.50% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of New Light Industries declined 59.09% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.16% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.90% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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