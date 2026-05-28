New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet loss of New Markets Advisory reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.17 -100 OPM %076.47 -PBDT-0.130.13 PL PBT-0.130.13 PL NP-0.130.13 PL
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST