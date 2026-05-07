Newgen Software arm bags UK order worth Rs 14 crore

Newgen Software Technologies said its wholly owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies (UK), has executed a statement of work (SOW) with a UK-based overseas customer for software licenses, cloud services, and implementation services.

The aggregate value of the contract stands at GBP 1.13 million (around Rs 14.47 crore).

Under the agreement, the company will provide Newgens Enterprise Content Management platform across the customers organization, including cloud-based software licenses, implementation, and migration services.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of 3.5 years. The name of the customer has not been disclosed due to confidentiality reasons. The company added that the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging. The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.88% while revenue from operations increased 5.3% in Q4 FY26.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose 0.88% to close at Rs 493.70 on the BSE.

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