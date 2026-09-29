Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software bags Rs 53-cr contract from US health insurer

Newgen Software bags Rs 53-cr contract from US health insurer

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Newgen Software announced that its US-based material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc., has secured a contract from a US-based health insurance company for supply, installation, implementation and cloud hosting of the NewgenONE CAG Solution.

The contract, valued at US$ 5.48 million (Rs 52.55 crore), is to be executed over three years.

Newgen Software Technologies is an information technology (IT) product company that provides solutions in enterprise content management, business process management and customer communications management. The companys customers are organisations belonging to the banking, telecommunications and insurance sectors.

The company reported 40.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.82 crore on a 21.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 356.68 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

 

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies fell 2.39% to close at Rs 474.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI, govt bonds, Bond Yields

Crude oil worries drag rupee, push bond yields to fresh 2.5-year peak

LEAP India invests Rs 2.04 cr in LEAP Gulf Company

LEAP India invests Rs 2.04 cr in LEAP Gulf Company

Vikram Solar secures 400 MW module supply order from renowned EPC customer

Vikram Solar secures 400 MW module supply order from renowned EPC customer

NCC secures multi-village drinking water project worth Rs 1,076 cr

NCC secures multi-village drinking water project worth Rs 1,076 cr

Atishay receives LoI from Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority

Atishay receives LoI from Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:04 AM IST