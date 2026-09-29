Newgen Software bags Rs 53-cr contract from US health insurer

Newgen Software announced that its US-based material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc., has secured a contract from a US-based health insurance company for supply, installation, implementation and cloud hosting of the NewgenONE CAG Solution.

The contract, valued at US$ 5.48 million (Rs 52.55 crore), is to be executed over three years.

Newgen Software Technologies is an information technology (IT) product company that provides solutions in enterprise content management, business process management and customer communications management. The companys customers are organisations belonging to the banking, telecommunications and insurance sectors.

The company reported 40.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.82 crore on a 21.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 356.68 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies fell 2.39% to close at Rs 474.50 on the BSE.

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