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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software ends lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 41% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Newgen Software ends lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 41% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies slipped 3.30% to Rs 540.65 after the company reported 40.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.82 crore on a 21.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 356.68 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 82.12 crore, down by 43.8% from Rs 146.12 crore in Q4 FY26.

As compared with Q1 FY26, the companys revenue and net profit are higher by 11.2% and 26.3%, respectively.

Annuity revenue streams (ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS and Subscription license) were Rs 254 crore in Q1 FY27, up 14% YoY. Subscription revenues added up to Rs 146 crore, witnessing a growth of 21% YoY.

 

In geographic terms, the company recorded broad-based growth, which was led by the Americas, where revenues grew 27% YoY. Further, APAC revenue grew by 12% YoY while EMEA revenues increased by 10% YoY.

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Virender Jeet, chief executive officer, Newgen Software Technologies, said: "During the quarter, we added 10 new customer logos, secured strategic wins across banking, insurance, and enterprise content management."

Newgen Software Technologies is an information technology (IT) product company that provides solutions in enterprise content management, business process management and customer communications management. The companys customers are organisations belonging to the banking, telecommunications and insurance sectors.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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