Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 452.67 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 1.88% to Rs 106.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 452.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.65% to Rs 300.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 1574.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1486.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales452.67429.89 5 1574.401486.88 6 OPM %33.6131.92 -25.7725.30 - PBDT155.49149.92 4 467.32435.01 7 PBT146.13141.27 3 430.72401.97 7 NP106.30108.34 -2 300.58315.24 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST