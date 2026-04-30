Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 452.67 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 1.88% to Rs 106.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 452.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.65% to Rs 300.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 1574.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1486.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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