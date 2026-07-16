Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 356.68 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 26.35% to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 356.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 320.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.356.68320.6615.6814.0391.3273.1782.1264.1162.8249.72

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