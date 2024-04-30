Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 375.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 42.14% to Rs 251.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 1243.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 31.69% to Rs 105.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 375.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.375.27305.051243.83973.9832.6531.6223.1821.79136.41103.15332.19241.95129.0396.36304.22217.28105.2779.94251.61177.01