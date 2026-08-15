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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Sales decline 19.10% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net Loss of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.720.89 -19 OPM %-122.22-7.87 -PBDT-1.54-0.62 -148 PBT-1.55-0.63 -146 NP-1.03-0.61 -69

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST