Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 2.09 crore
Newtime Infrastructure reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.091.75 19 OPM %64.1164.57 -PBDT0.280.19 47 PBT0.270.18 50 NP00.13 -100
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

