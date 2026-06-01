Newtrac Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.11% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net loss of Newtrac Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.11% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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