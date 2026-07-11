Newtrac Foods & Beverages standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.55% to Rs 22.00 crore

Net profit of Newtrac Foods & Beverages declined 66.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.55% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.0013.370.270.600.080.330.080.330.080.24

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