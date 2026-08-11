Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.86% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Nexome Capital Markets declined 1.57% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.86% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.0316.70-61.068.562.242.161.661.971.251.27

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