Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 2948.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 122.21% to Rs 21.91 croreNet profit of Nexome Capital Markets rose 2948.39% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 122.21% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 815.38% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 48.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.919.86 122 48.0539.40 22 OPM %67.46-5.88 -33.59-4.44 - PBDT15.430.75 1957 18.613.17 487 PBT14.720.58 2438 16.762.63 537 NP9.450.31 2948 10.711.17 815
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST