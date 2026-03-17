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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Next stage of India's financial journey must be financial empowerment, says SEBI Chair

Next stage of India's financial journey must be financial empowerment, says SEBI Chair

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, has stated that India has made major progress in financial inclusion. More people today have access to bank accounts, digital payments, and investment avenues than ever before. But access alone is not enough. The next stage of Indias financial journey must be financial empowerment, which requires trustworthy advice that is unbiased, transparent, and aligned to the investors long-term interest. He made these comments in a speech at ARIA Aspire 2026. t is a matter of concern that the number of registered investment advisers has declined since 2021. As Indias investor base expands rapidly, our market needs more regulated advisers. Otherwise, the gap will be filled by unregulated voices - like finfluencers- who present opinion as expertise and speculation as strategy. SEBIs Investor Survey shows that nearly 62% of prospective investors are influenced by finfluencers which is undesirable. SEBIs regulatory approach has been clear as where investor protection requires firmness, we will be firm, he noted.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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