Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 652.37 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 89.34% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 652.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.61% to Rs 403.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 2568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2283.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales652.37580.33 12 2568.002283.89 12 OPM %65.5368.59 -67.4868.01 - PBDT337.02327.50 3 1363.131284.97 6 PBT186.66181.18 3 743.29698.85 6 NP12.18114.27 -89 403.47483.81 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 69.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 69.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.88% in the March 2026 quarter

SIL Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SIL Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests deep red start for equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty suggests deep red start for equities on Dalal Street

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesTata Power Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table