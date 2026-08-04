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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 680.53 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 30.89% to Rs 156.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 680.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales680.53613.58 11 OPM %68.9168.66 -PBDT377.62335.02 13 PBT227.07180.26 26 NP156.52119.58 31

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST