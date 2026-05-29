Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.51% to Rs 2.05 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.51% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.59% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.051.48 39 7.875.72 38 OPM %14.637.43 -12.2011.54 - PBDT0.320.12 167 0.990.67 48 PBT0.320.12 167 0.990.67 48 NP0.240.09 167 0.740.50 48
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST