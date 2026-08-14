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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 47.40% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.40% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.551.73 47 OPM %9.4111.56 -PBDT0.270.20 35 PBT0.270.20 35 NP0.200.15 33

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST