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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 57.13% to Rs 149.23 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 2398.15% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.13% to Rs 149.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.89% to Rs 48.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 500.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.2394.97 57 500.95368.26 36 OPM %14.356.65 -14.519.20 - PBDT22.864.38 422 82.9540.17 106 PBT17.811.06 1580 63.3727.71 129 NP13.490.54 2398 48.1321.12 128

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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