NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.78% to Rs 99.76 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 32.19% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.78% to Rs 99.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.56% to Rs 41.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 338.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
