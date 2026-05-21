NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 644.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 92.08% to Rs 258.40 croreNet profit of NHC Foods rose 644.19% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.08% to Rs 258.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.01% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.85% to Rs 601.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 347.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales258.40134.53 92 601.31347.88 73 OPM %3.704.20 -3.374.33 - PBDT7.962.61 205 16.8510.52 60 PBT7.302.26 223 15.048.97 68 NP6.400.86 644 11.856.81 74
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST