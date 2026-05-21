NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 644.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 92.08% to Rs 258.40 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 644.19% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.08% to Rs 258.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.01% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.85% to Rs 601.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 347.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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