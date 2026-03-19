NHPC board to mull fundraising on 25 March 2026

NHPC announced that its board of directors has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, to consider a proposal regarding its borrowing plan for the financial year 2026-27.

The proposal includes raising funds through secured or unsecured corporate bonds, term loans, and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

NHPC, a Navratna Ratna public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.60 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2.89% as against Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 4.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,492.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter rose 0.25% to settle at Rs 77.53 on the BSE.

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