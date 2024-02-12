NHPC consolidated net profit declines 26.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 20.41% to Rs 2055.50 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 26.76% to Rs 491.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 671.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.41% to Rs 2055.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2582.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2055.502582.7635.0746.451210.511190.73914.28885.08491.90671.67