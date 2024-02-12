Sensex (    %)
                        
NHPC consolidated net profit declines 26.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Sales decline 20.41% to Rs 2055.50 crore
Net profit of NHPC declined 26.76% to Rs 491.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 671.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.41% to Rs 2055.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2582.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2055.502582.76 -20 OPM %35.0746.45 -PBDT1210.511190.73 2 PBT914.28885.08 3 NP491.90671.67 -27
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

