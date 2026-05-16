NHPC consolidated net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 2815.53 croreNet profit of NHPC rose 71.05% to Rs 1460.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 853.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 2815.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2346.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.25% to Rs 3765.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3006.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 11615.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10379.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2815.532346.97 20 11615.2910379.86 12 OPM %22.6151.34 -45.0854.28 - PBDT368.231481.52 -75 5869.535960.23 -2 PBT-273.781166.78 PL 3893.684767.19 -18 NP1460.16853.64 71 3765.743006.67 25
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST