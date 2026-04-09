NHPC gains after CCEA clears Rs 26,069 -cr Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh

NHPC rose 1.11% to Rs 77.52 after Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved an investment of Rs 26,069.50 Crore for the construction of Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Kamle, Kra Daadi & Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture company between NHPC and the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project will have an installed capacity of 1,720 MW (8x210 MW and 1x40 MW) and is expected to generate about 6,870 million units (MUs) of electricity annually. The estimated completion period for the project is 96 months.

The Government of India shall extend Rs 4,743.98 crore as budgetary support towards flood moderation component and Rs 1,340 crore as budgetary support for enabling infrastructure viz. construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission system besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 750 crore towards the equity share of the state.

NHPC, a Navratna public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.60 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2.89% as against Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 4.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,492.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.