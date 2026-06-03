NHPC OFS sails through as non-retail portion subscribed 1.74 times; retail book subscribed 1.9 times

The Government of India's offer for sale (OFS) in NHPC received strong investor response, prompting the full exercise of the oversubscription option and taking the total issue size to 60.27 crore shares.

The OFS, launched by the President of India through the Ministry of Power, comprised a base offer of 30.13 crore shares, representing about 3% of NHPC's equity capital, along with an oversubscription option for another 30.13 crore shares. The total offer size thus increased to 60.27 crore shares, equivalent to around 6% of the company's equity.

The issue opened for non-retail investors on 2 June 2026 at a floor price of Rs 71 per share.

Investor response was robust. On the first day, bids were received for 94.21 crore shares against the total non-retail offer size of 54.24 crore shares, resulting in a subscription of 173.69%. Bids backed by 100% margin accounted for 36.88 crore shares, while bids without upfront margin stood at 57.33 crore shares.

On the second day, which was open to retail investors and non-retail investors carrying forward their bids, the retail portion attracted bids for 11.48 crore shares against the total retail offer size of 6.02 crore shares, translating into a subscription of 190.49%.

The non-retail carry-forward segment received bids for 3.12 crore shares, equivalent to 51.79% of the retail offer size. Overall, bids for 14.60 crore shares were received on the second day, resulting in a subscription of 242.28% against the retail portion.

The indicative price discovered during the bidding process was Rs 71.51 per share, while the clearing price was fixed at Rs 71.50 per share.

The OFS also included a potential employee reservation of 90.40 lakh shares, subject to approval from the competent authority. Eligible employees can apply for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the employee offer.

NHPC is India's largest hydropower development company and is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity from hydroelectric, solar and wind power projects. The Government of India remains the promoter and majority shareholder of the company.

For the quarter ended March 2026, NHPC reported a 71.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,460.16 crore, while revenue from operations rose 19.96% to Rs 2,815.53 crore compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shares of NHPC rose 3.93% to settle at Rs 75.12 on the BSE today.

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