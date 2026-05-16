NHPC posts over 71% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

NHPC has reported 71.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,460.16 crore on a 20% rise in revenue to Rs 2,815.53 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 2,178.82 crore, up 90.8% YoY. The company has recorded interest outgo of Rs 574.28 crore in the March 2026. It had written back interest costs amounting to Rs 12.09 crore in the same period last year. Depreciation charges increased by 104% YoY to Rs 642.01 crore in Q4 FY26.

Accordingly, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 273.78 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,166.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 146.79 crore, down 34.2% YoY. The company also wrote back deferred taxes worth Rs 1,969.99 crore in Q4 FY26.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 3,765.74 crore (up 25.2% YoY) and Rs 11,615.29 crore (up 11.9% YoY), respectively.

NHPC is the largest hydropower development organization in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning of hydro projects. NHPC has also diversified in the field of solar & wind energy development, etc. As on 31 March 2026, the Government of Indias shareholding in the company was 67.4%.

The scrip fell 2.05% to end at Rs 76.81 on the BSE on Friday.

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