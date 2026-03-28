NHPC signs implementation agreement for two hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir
NHPC announced that an Implementation Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDCL) for development of the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Projects in UT of Jammu & Kashmir on 27.03.2026 at Jammu. The projects will be developed by NHPC on BOOT (Build-OwnOperate-Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST