NHPC signs implementation agreement for two hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir

NHPC announced that an Implementation Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDCL) for development of the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II Hydroelectric Projects in UT of Jammu & Kashmir on 27.03.2026 at Jammu. The projects will be developed by NHPC on BOOT (Build-OwnOperate-Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years.

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