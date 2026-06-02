NHPC slides after Centre launches stake sale through OFS

NHPC fell 4.56% to Rs 73.67 on Tuesday as investors reacted to the government's offer for sale (OFS) in the state-run hydropower company.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Power, launched the OFS to divest up to 60.27 crore equity shares in NHPC. The base offer comprises 30.13 crore shares, representing about 3% of the company's equity capital, with an option to sell an additional 30.13 crore shares (3% equity) in case of oversubscription.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 2 June 2026, with a floor price of Rs 71 per share, implying a discount of 8.02% to the stock's previous closing price. The offer for retail investors will open on the following trading day.

As of 9:40 a.m., bids had been received for 6.10 lakh shares in the non-retail category, representing 0.23% of the base non-retail offer size of 27.12 crore shares. The indicative bid price stood at Rs 71.25 per share.

The government has reserved up to 6.02 crore shares, including the oversubscription option, for retail investors. The non-retail segment accounts for up to 54.24 crore shares.

The OFS also includes a potential employee reservation of 45.20 lakh shares, subject to approval from the competent authority. Eligible employees can apply for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the employee offer.

NHPC is India's largest hydropower development company and is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk electricity from hydroelectric, solar and wind power projects. The Government of India remains the company's promoter and majority shareholder with a 67.40% stake.

On a consolidated basis, NHPC's net profit surged 71.05% to Rs 1460.16 crore while net sales rose 19.96% to Rs 2815.53 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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