NIBE consolidated net profit rises 282.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.48% to Rs 259.50 crore

Net profit of NIBE rose 282.59% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 130.48% to Rs 259.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.94% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 474.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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