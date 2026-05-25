NIBE inaugurates state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi

NIBE Group marked a defining milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing journey with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

The integrated Defence Manufacturing Complex has been envisioned as a next-generation ecosystem dedicated to:

155mm Ammunition Shell Manufacturing Plant (5 lakh shells annually)

Inauguration of Indigenous TNT Plant Technology

Inauguration Indigenous RDX Plant Technology

Inauguration Bio-CNG & Hydrogen Fuel Plant

Flag-off ceremony of Suryastra 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System

Space & Satellite Technologies

One of the most significant highlights of the ceremony was the unveiling and ceremonial flag-off of Suryastra, India's first indigenous 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System, symbolizing a major leap in long-range precision strike capabilities and advanced battlefield systems.

The event also highlighted the successful trials of the 100 KM Loitering Munition Skystriker, further demonstrating NIBE Group's expanding technological footprint in next generation warfare systems.